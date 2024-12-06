Israeli airstrikes in Gaza wipe out entire families - report

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have obliterated entire Palestinian families, with some bombings erasing four generations from a single household, including numerous children, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported Friday.

Citing an anonymous journalist in Gaza, Haaretz reported that "the al-Nasr, Doghmush, Salem, al-Masri, and al-Astal families in Gaza … have been erased from the Palestinian Population Registry."

The report also referenced data from the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, which revealed that "7,160 families have been bombed between the start of the war and November 1 this year."

"Of them, 1,410 have been wiped out entirely; 5,444 people dead," it added, noting that "in 3,463 families, 7,934 people have been killed with only one member per family surviving."

"In 2,287 families, 9,577 people have been killed with two or more family members surviving," it added.

The newspaper said the Israel Defense Forces did not respond to a request for comment for regarding the article.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,600 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.





