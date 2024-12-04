Turkish, German foreign ministers discuss Syria, Gaza, Ukraine at NATO meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock discussed developments in Syria, Gaza and Ukraine in Brussels on Tuesday.

They met on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

In a post on X, the German Foreign Ministry said Türkiye is "a key player in the region" and has a "central role" in addressing the crisis in Syria. It also noted the importance of protecting civilians and minorities as a "top priority."

Fidan also participated in the North Atlantic Council Foreign Ministers Working Session during the two-day NATO meeting taking place in Belgium's capital on Dec. 3-4.

The diplomatic discussions took place against the backdrop of recent developments in Syria, where clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups escalated on the outskirts of Aleppo province.

Between Nov. 27-30, anti-regime groups made significant territorial gains, rapidly advancing and taking control of most of the central area in the province.















