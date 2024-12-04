Doctors Without Borders says Israel opened fire inside Turkish hospital in West Bank

Doctors Without Borders on Wednesday said Israeli forces raided and opened fire inside the Turkish hospital in Tubas, West Bank on Tuesday.

MSF International said on X that Israeli forces detained staff, intimidated patients and caused damage to the emergency room.

"During this hour-long raid, five medical staff were detained and one person was wounded. Medical staff on site were threatened at gunpoint and subjected to aggressive questioning. Patients were told to stay still or they would be shot and killed," the medical charity said.

"This violent incursion is unacceptable and shocking," argued Karine Robert, MSF deputy head of mission for Palestine.

Noting that this is one of many attacks on healthcare in the West Bank in recent months, the medical agency called for the protection and respect of medical facilities, staff, and patients.