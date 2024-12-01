Airstrikes by Syrian regime on Idlib province kill 4 civilians

Airstrikes by the Syrian regime and Russian warplanes on Idlib's city center killed four civilians, local sources reported on Sunday.

The attacks, which began early Sunday morning, involved at least nine airstrikes on the Idlib city center, according to an opposition-affiliated aircraft observatory.

Civil Defense sources said preliminary findings indicate that four civilians lost their lives and 20 others were wounded in the attacks.

The airstrikes, which targeted a marketplace and residential areas, caused significant damage.

The fighting erupted on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

Since last week, the anti-regime armed groups have made rapid progress from the western countryside toward the city center, capturing much of it by Saturday.

The armed groups took control of the town of Khan Shaykhun later Saturday, establishing control of all of Idlib.









