Lebanon reports 14 new cease-fire violations by Israeli

The Israeli army violated a cease-fire agreement with Lebanon seven more times Friday, including shelling towns in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese state news agency NNA.

The reported violations were concentrated in the Marjayoun district of Nabatieh Governorate and the Tyre district.

An Israeli tank fired a shell at a home in the Tel Nahas area near Burj Al-Moulouk, narrowly missing the homeowner who had just entered the residence, NNA noted.

The army also shelled the outskirts of Markaba, Talloussa, Odaisseh, Taybeh and Houla towns and sent four tanks into the western part of Khiyam.

In Khiyam, Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on people in a funeral procession.

Israeli bulldozers separately uprooted olive trees and cleared agricultural lands in the Abbara neighborhood of Kfarkela.

The Israeli military claimed to have targeted a mobile medium-range rocket launcher allegedly operated by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, though there has been no comment from Lebanese authorities.

Since the cease-fire began early Wednesday, Israeli forces have reportedly committed 32 violations, including repeated shelling of towns in southern Lebanon, as per Lebanese media reports.

The cease-fire ended more than 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah. Under the agreement, Israeli forces are to withdraw south of the Blue Line de facto border in phases, while the Lebanese army is tasked with deploying to southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Implementation of the agreement is to be overseen by the US and France, though details of enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

More than 3,960 people have been killed, an excess of 16,500 injured, and over 1 million displaced due to Israeli attacks in Lebanon since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.









