Palestine slams U.S. silence on Israeli plans to displace northern Gaza residents

A Palestinian man sits amid the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli strike on the Shujaiyah neighbourhood in Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip on November 30, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Palestine on Saturday slammed the U.S. silence in the face of the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, the starvation of citizens, and the creation of buffer zones aimed at forcing the population to flee from their homes and lands in northern Gaza.

"The silence of the US administration regarding Israeli policy and its provision of financial and military support are what encouraged the Israeli occupation to continue these crimes, which are punishable under international law, and allowed the occupying state to defy international will," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, said in a statement reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

He called for a serious and effective U.S. position to force Israel to comply with international law and stop the war.

Abu Rudeineh emphasized that "the region can no longer bear more of these Israeli aggressive policies, which lead to further tension and instability."

The presidential spokesperson also urged the UN Security Council to "implement its resolutions concerning the Palestinian issue, the latest of which is Resolution No. (2735), which calls for a cease-fire, the entry of aid to the entire Gaza Strip, the complete Israeli withdrawal, and enabling the State of Palestine to fully assume its responsibilities in the Gaza Strip."

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October last year, killing nearly 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,100.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

