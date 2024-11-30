Israeli airstrikes kill 2, injure 6 in southern Lebanon despite cease-fire

Continuing violation of the cease-fire agreement, Israeli forces carried out three airstrikes on towns in southern Lebanon, killing two people and injuring six others on Saturday.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone carried out an attack on the town of Rab El Thalathine in the Marjayoun district of the Nabatieh governorate, killing two people and injuring two others.

An Israeli drone also struck a car in the town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district of the South governorate, injuring three people, including a child, according to the initial toll from the Ministry of Health, reported the agency.

It added that Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes on the Tibnah area in the town of Beisariyah in the Sidon district of the South governorate, injuring one person, according to the Ministry of Health.

Israel carried out the attacks despite the ongoing Israel-Lebanon cease-fire which began Wednesday and ended over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line, the de facto border, in a phased manner, while the Lebanese army is tasked with deploying its forces in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

The conflict has taken a heavy toll, with more than 3,960 people killed, over 16,500 injured, and more than 1 million displaced in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.





















