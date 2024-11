Iranian foreign minister to pay official visit to Türkiye on Dec. 2

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Türkiye on Dec. 2, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

"Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 2 December 2024," the ministry's official statement read.

The details of the agenda have not yet been disclosed.