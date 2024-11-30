8 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City home

At least eight more Palestinians were reportedly killed late Friday in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Gaza City, as its army continues a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip, a medical source told Anadolu.

A warplane struck a home in the Sheikh Radwan, resulting in the deaths and injuring others, according to the source.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Civil Defense rescue teams are looking for missing victims under the rubble of one of the homes that was struck, using poor capabilities amid the ongoing Israeli war.

The Israeli army stepped up deadly attacks against the northern Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, killing as many as 100 victims, including 75 in airstrikes on two homes in Beit Lahia, according to a previous statement by the Civil Defense.

Israel began a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza last month to allegedly prevent the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Almost no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine and fuel, has since been allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there -- currently estimated at 80,000 -- on the verge of famine.

More than 2,700 people have since been killed in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Overall, the Israeli onslaught that began after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, has killed more than 44,300 victims in Gaza, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last week for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on Gaza.























