15 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza amid ongoing escalation

At least 15 Palestinians, including three World Central Kitchen employees, were killed and several others injured on Saturday as Israeli forces intensified their strikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources told Anadolu that seven Palestinians, including three employees of World Central Kitchen, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle and a group of civilians in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.

In Gaza City, seven people were killed when an airstrike targeted a home in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.

Rescue teams are continuing their search for six missing individuals believed to be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed house, it added.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli army vehicles stationed in the Al-Saftawi area in northwest Gaza opened fire at residential homes, though no injuries were immediately reported.

In northern Gaza, one Palestinian was killed when an Israeli drone fired a bomb near Halima Al-Saadia School in Jabalia, medical sources said.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing over 44,300 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,000.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.











