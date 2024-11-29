4 killed in Israeli airstrike on tent in Khan Younis housing displaced Palestinians

At least four Palestinians were killed and many others injured Thursday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a tent housing displaced people in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli aircraft targeted a tent behind Abu Matar Mosque, killing four people, including a child, and wounding several others, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing nearly 44,300 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,700.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.



