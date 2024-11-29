Israeli army killed 100 Palestinians in northern Gaza in past 24 hours: Civil defense

The Gaza civil defense on Friday said as many as 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks and massacres in northern Gaza in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said 75 of the victims were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two homes in Beit Lahia, while the others were targeted in Jabalia and other areas of northern Gaza.

"The number of martyrs since the start of the Israeli military operation in northern Gaza (on Oct. 5) has reached 2,700 Palestinians, and 10,000 others are injured," Basal told Anadolu.

He described the situation in northern Gaza as a "catastrophe and genocide, with no one there to provide relief to the civilians."

The spokesman said the Israeli army targets any movement by any person in northern Gaza, and even a person filling water or looking for food or wood is attacked.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, almost no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there-currently estimated at 80,000-on the verge of famine.

Overall, the Israeli onslaught that began after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks have killed more than 44,000 people in Gaza, and the enclave is now uninhabitable.

Last week, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on Gaza.



















