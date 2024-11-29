Turkish president emphasizes need to develop accurate, lasting and long-term policies on migration

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday emphasized the need to approach migration with a comprehensive perspective and to develop accurate, lasting, and long-term policies accordingly.

Speaking at the MUSIAD EXPO 2024 and International Business Forum in Istanbul's TUYAP Fair and Congress Center, Erdoğan said like any state facing the pressure of irregular migration, Türkiye will continue its fight against illegal migration flows without compromise.

"The issue of migration is one of the most sensitive topics of our time, not only for countries like ours on transit routes but for the entire world," he added.