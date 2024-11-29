Dutch prosecutors push to block F-35 exports to Israel

The chief prosecutor of the Dutch Supreme Court has requested approval of a Court of Appeals decision to stop exporting F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, according to an official statement Friday.

The Netherlands' Supreme Court said the decision by the Court of Appeals on Feb. 12, which halted the export of F-35 parts due to concerns that Israel was using them to violate international law, must now be approved.

Citing international agreements to which the Netherlands is a party, Attorney General Paul Vlas argued that the export of military materials should be banned if there is a clear risk of misuse. The Supreme Court's decision is expected soon.

Human rights groups, including Oxfam Novib, PAX, and The Rights Forum, filed a lawsuit against the Dutch government, demanding it stop the export of F-35 parts to Israel.

On Dec. 15, a Dutch court rejected their request, claiming that the government was not obligated to halt the sales. The NGOs appealed, and on Jan. 22, the Court of Appeals overturned the initial ruling.

On Feb. 12, the Court of Appeals ordered the government to block all exports of F-35 parts to Israel over fears they were being used in violations of international law in Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israel has launched a brutal offensive in Gaza, killing nearly 44,300 people, most of them women and children, and injuring nearly 105,000.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly actions in Gaza.