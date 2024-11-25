Lebanon says efforts of UN peacekeeping mission ‘essential’ for peace

Lebanon's foreign minister said Monday that efforts of the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) is essential and vital for establishing peace.

"Lebanon is now facing multi-layered military, economic, political, and social challenges. An effective European support is essential and of common interest," Abdullah Bou Habib said in a speech at the 10th edition of the Rome MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference.

"Lebanon believes that the efforts of the UNIFIL operating in its south is essential and vital for bringing about peace," he added. "Lebanese are grateful that 17 Europeans countries are an integral and essential part in UNIFIL."

The top diplomat strongly condemned any attack against UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon "calls on all sides to respect the safety, security of the troops and their premises. Moreover, Lebanon condemns recent attacks on the Italian contingent and deplores such unjustified hostilities."

Last month, two UN peacekeepers were injured in Israeli shelling of a watchtower in Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

"UNIFIL is a bridge of cooperation between Lebanon and international legitimacy," Bou Habib said. "Small countries, like Lebanon, seek shelter under the umbrella of the United Nations and its institutions to shield themselves from external greed and aggressions."

The Lebanese minister called on the international community to provide aid to Lebanon amid Israeli attacks, which have displaced over 1.5 million people in the country.

"The attacks, killing, destruction and displacement of about one and a half million Lebanese makes us more determined to seek the support of the international community to overcome the challenges we face," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli media reports suggested that a cease-fire deal is expected to be announced between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah within two days.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing an Israeli source, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to a U.S.-backed cease-fire with Lebanon.

The report came one day after U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein on Sunday threatened to withdraw from mediation efforts aimed at brokering a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon if Tel Aviv does not accept the U.S. proposal, according to Israeli media.

Israel has escalated its airstrikes in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets as part of year-long warfare against the Lebanese group since the start of the Gaza war last year.

More than 3,600 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 15,300 injured and over a million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel this Oct. 1 expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.