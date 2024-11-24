News Middle East Israeli newspaper Haaretz facing government boycott over pro-Palestine speech

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that government agencies will cease communications and stop placing ads with the outlet following its criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Sunday said that government agencies are to end communications with its editorial office or place adverts in the outlet following its criticism of Israel's conflict in Gaza.



The left-leaning daily said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a proposal, but there was initially no confirmation from his government.



The background is a speech given by Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken in London last month, in which he sharply criticized the government for "imposing a cruel apartheid regime against the Palestinian population."



The newspaper has long criticized Netanyahu's policies.



Information Minister Schlomo Karhi has previously called for a government boycott of the newspaper, accusing it of "defeatist and false propaganda."











