Israel says body of missing rabbi found in UAE

Israeli authorities said Sunday that the body of a missing rabbi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been found.

Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan dual national, had been missing in the UAE since Thursday but a joint statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and the Foreign Ministry confirmed that his body was found.

The statement called his killing "a despicable anti-Semitic terrorist act," and vowed to "act by all means" to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It, however, did not provide any details about the location where the body was found.

There has been no comment from the UAE authorities on the Israeli statement yet.

Kogan was part of the Chabad movement in Abu Dhabi since Israel normalized ties with the UAE in late 2020.