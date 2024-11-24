Israel issues evacuation orders for 5 new Lebanese villages ahead of attacks

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for civilians in five villages in southern Lebanon on Sunday ahead of airstrikes.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee ordered residents of Zawtar El Charqiyeh, Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, Arnoun, Yohmor, and El-Ksiba to leave immediately and move north of the Awali River.

The spokesman claimed that the army will "act forcefully" against Hezbollah sites in the targeted villages.

The Israeli army issued repeated evacuation orders for residents in several villages and towns across Lebanon ahead of staging attacks.

Israel has engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.

More than 3,600 victims have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 15,300 injured and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.