2 children among 6 people killed in Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza

At least six Palestinians, including two children, were killed on Sunday in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the central Gaza Strip, a medical source said.

Fighter jets hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp, leaving four people dead, the source said.

Two children also lost their lives while several people were injured in another strike targeting a tent in the Maghazi refugee camp, the source added.

Artillery shelling was also reported in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, but no information was yet available about injuries.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 44,000 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,000.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.