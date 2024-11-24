13 Palestinians injured by Israeli interceptor missile in West Bank

At least 13 Palestinians were injured by shrapnel of an Israeli interceptor missile in the West Bank city of Tulkarem on Sunday, medics said.

The Red Crescent Society said the injuries ranged between light and moderate after the missile shrapnel fell on houses in the Tulkarem refugee camp.

The Israeli army said early Sunday that sirens had sounded in central Israel and settlements near Tulkarem and Qalqilya in the northern West Bank following rocket fire from Lebanon.

According to Israeli media, the Lebanese group Hezbollah launched nearly 250 rockets at central and northern Israel.

Israel has escalated its airstrikes in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation of year-long warfare with the Lebanese group since the start of the Gaza war last year.

More than 3,600 victims have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 15,300 injured and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









