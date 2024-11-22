ISRAELS STATE PROSECUTION INDICTS MAIN SUSPECT IN NETANYAHU’S OFFICE LEAK SCANDAL

Israel's State Prosecution filed a "serious" indictment Thursday against Eli Feldstein, the main suspect in a leak case within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, KAN, said the state prosecution at the Tel Aviv Central Court submitted a "grave" charge against Feldstein and Israeli military personnel, accusing them of harming state security, as part of a security documents scandal that has roiled Netanyahu's Office in recent weeks.

The indictment against Feldstein included charges of "transferring classified information with the intent to harm the state, as well as illicit possession of classified information and obstruction of justice."

KAN indicated that additional indictments may later be filed against other suspects.

The prosecution plans to request the suspects remain in custody until the completion of judicial proceedings, including the issuance of a final verdict.

That requires court approval and a hearing for the request will be scheduled based on the decision of a judge.

The indictment also noted that the leaked information was shared with Germany's Bild newspaper after Israel's military censorship refused to allow its publication locally.

The leaks intended to influence public opinion following the deaths of six Israeli detainees in the Gaza Strip in August, according to the prosecution, to place blame on Hamas leadership to push for a hostage swap deal.

Feldstein was appointed as a spokesperson responsible for security matters in October 2023, despite failing the required security clearance test, according to KAN, who said he received his salary unofficially but continued to carry out sensitive duties.

Israeli security forces recently detained five individuals -- four soldiers and Feldstein -- over the leak of the documents.

A magistrate's court in Rishon Lezion, however, released Feldstein, placing him under house arrest for 10 days.

The Israeli opposition has accused Netanyahu of being behind the leaks to ease pressure on his government and evade responsibility for the failure to secure a hostage swap deal with Hamas.





















