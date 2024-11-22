9 killed, 25 injured in fresh Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

A photo taken from the southern Lebanese city of Tyre shows smoke billowing from an area targeted by an Israeli airstrike in al-Hawsh on the outskirts of the coastal city on November 21, 2024. (AFP Photo)

At least 9 people were killed and 25 others injured on Thursday in heavy Israeli airstrikes on several towns in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes bombed a residential building in the town of Arabsalim, killing four people and injuring 15 others.

In the Tyre district, the Health Ministry announced in a statement that three people were killed and five others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Chaaitiyeh.

In other airstrikes on the same district, one person was killed and two others were injured in the town of Tayr Debba, while three people were injured in the town of Chabriha.

In the Sidon district, the Lebanese news agency reported that one person was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Ansariyeh.

The escalation comes hours after U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein left Beirut for Tel Aviv after negotiations on an American proposal for a cease-fire between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would conduct the negotiations "under fire."

Israel has engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.

Nearly 3,600 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 5,000 injured and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.



















