Immediate cease-fire needed as 96% of Gaza, over 2M people, lack food, water: Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday reaffirmed his call for an immediate and lasting cease-fire in Gaza.

"Once again, I call for an immediate and lasting cease-fire in the face of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza," Erdoğan said in his speech at the ongoing G20 leaders' summit in Brazil.

Drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave besieged by Israel, Erdoğan said that 96% of its population, "in other words, over 2 million people, lack access to healthy food and water."

Türkiye has provided Gaza with more than 86,000 tons of humanitarian aid, the Turkish leader said, adding that Ankara's assistance to Lebanon has exceeded 1,300 tons.