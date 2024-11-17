2 Lebanese soldiers killed by Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

Two Lebanese soldiers were killed Sunday by an Israeli airstrike that directly targeted a military post in the town of al-Mari in southern Lebanon, the army said.

A military statement said Israeli forces directly hit a military center in al-Mari in the Hasbaya area, killing one soldier and injuring three others, including one initially in critical condition.

A statement shortly afterwards said that another soldier had died of his injuries.

Three Lebanese soldiers were killed in a similar Israeli attack in southern Lebanon last month.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the new fatalities brought the number of Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli attacks to 36 since last October.

"We must all cooperate to ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain, by first working to stop the Israeli aggression on Lebanon and enabling the army to carry out all its required tasks, to assert the state's authority alone over all Lebanese territories," he added in a statement.

The Lebanese premier said his government spares no effort to support the army and enhance its capabilities.

Israel launched an air campaign in Lebanon in September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare over Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

More than 3,400 people have been killed, over 14,600 injured, and more than 1 million displaced by Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.



















