YPG/PKK terrorists seize Arab farmland to build watchtowers with US support in Syria

The YPG/PKK terrorist organization is confiscating land from Arab farmers in occupied areas of Deir ez-Zur in Syria to construct watchtowers with technical support from the US military.

Stretching approximately 75 miles (122 kilometers) from the Iraqi border along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, the terrorist group has built dozens of observation towers, allowing them to monitor Iran-backed groups stationed west of the river.

With these towers, the terror group can also oversee arms and oil smuggling activities on both sides of the Euphrates.

Anadolu documented the construction of these towers by YPG/PKK terrorists and the positions of Iran-backed groups stationed directly across from them.

- 12 METERS HIGH REINFORCED CONCRETE TOWERS

The construction project extends from the town of Baghuz near the Syria-Iraq border to the village of Jadid Akidat.

Since the beginning of this year, the terrorists have been building the towers on a 10,763-square-foot (1,000-square-meter) area of land seized from Arab farmers.

The reinforced concrete towers, each 39,3 feet (12 meters) high, provide operational space both above and below ground for the terrorists.

The towers, enclosed by steel-reinforced concrete walls, occupy a significant area.

- EQUIPPED WITH ADVANCED MILITARY TECHNOLOGY

Sources reported that the towers are equipped with state-of-the-art security systems provided by the US military.

Each tower is outfitted with security cameras, thermal binoculars, light, and medium-caliber weapons, signal jamming devices, and anti-personnel and armor-piercing missiles.

The YPG/PKK has stationed its so-called "self-defense forces" at the completed towers. Each tower is manned by seven or eight terrorists who take shifts every two hours.

Support vehicles deliver logistical supplies to the towers every 24 hours, and regular patrols are conducted between them.

The terrorist organization continues to construct towers in the Latva Ziban area east of Deir ez-Zur.

- 'WE PROTESTED, BUT IT WAS FUTILE'

A farmer from Baghuz said the terrorists confiscated 43,550 square feet (4,046-square-meter) of his farmland near the riverbank.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons, the farmer explained that he is now only allowed to irrigate his field during specific hours and with the terrorists' permission.

"We protested, but it was futile. I can only access my land between 9.00 a.m. (0600GMT) and 5.00 p.m. (1400GMT). Homes near the towers have been evacuated, and no one lives there anymore," he said.

He also mentioned that emergency crossings between the riverbanks have been blocked because of the towers.

"Some of the villages are on the eastern side, and the rest are on the west. I have relatives on both sides. In emergencies, we used to cross the river. Now we can't," he added.













