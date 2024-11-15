Turkish FM Fidan: Trump should keep his promise about Gaza war

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made remarks on the current agenda during an interview with A Haber.

Highlights from Minister Fidan's statements:

ON U.S. RELATIONS:

Fidan noted, "We will not have any difficulty understanding the reflexes of the U.S. Our President has good relations with Trump. There are issues where we need to press the U.S. We will work together to manage the problems. What will the Trump administration do in foreign policy? This is a matter of curiosity for the global world. Factors in Europe and Asia are trying to position themselves accordingly. Our relevant units are also coming together to form scenarios based on the situation of the superpowers."

SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL:

Fidan continued, "A pro-Israel stance is no surprise. In U.S. domestic politics, supporting Israel has become a necessity. During the Democrats' time in power, we witnessed an open genocide. We assume that negative developments will occur even if the Republicans take power. If the U.S. only focuses on the war issue in Ukraine while ignoring the Palestinian issue, it will have serious repercussions. Trump must stand by his word."

U.S. SUPPORT FOR YPG/PKK:

Fidan addressed the U.S. stance on terrorism: "Our problem with the U.S. is twofold: the PKK issue and the fact that it hosts the headquarters of FETÖ. We will continue our fight until the direct threat is eliminated. The U.S. has openly started discussions on counterterrorism at the State Department level over the past year. We have had regular meetings regarding the YPG. They now realize that there is no rational explanation for preferring another actor in the region over Türkiye. Other regional powers have understood our seriousness. We are implementing a strategy that eliminates the capabilities of the threat without showing it across borders. We will continue our work on this matter."



