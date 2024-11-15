UKRAINE CRISIS STEMS FROM NATOS LONG-STANDING POLICIES, PUTIN TELLS SCHOLZ

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held on Friday their first phone conversation since December 2022, and discussed prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Initiated by the German side, the discussion included "a detailed and candid exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine," according to the statement.

President Putin emphasized that the ongoing crisis stems from NATO's long-standing policies, which he described as "aggressive" and aimed at establishing an anti-Russian foothold in Ukraine, disregarding Russia's security concerns and the rights of Russian-speaking populations.

Regarding potential political and diplomatic solutions, Putin reiterated Russia's openness to resuming negotiations, which he said were halted by Ukraine.

He said any agreements must reflect Russia's security interests, acknowledge "new territorial realities," and address the root causes of the conflict, reminding that these proposals were outlined in his June address to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The leaders also discussed the state of Russian-German relations, with Putin describing them as severely degraded due to what he termed Germany's "unfriendly policies."

He underscored Russia's consistent fulfillment of its contractual obligations in the energy sector and expressed readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation, provided Germany demonstrated interest.

The conversation also touched on the escalating crisis in the Middle East. Putin briefed Scholz on Russia's efforts to promote de-escalation and peaceful resolution in the region.

It was agreed that aides to both leaders would maintain contact to follow up on the discussion.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed that Scholz and Putin spoke by phone on Friday, with Scholz reiterating Germany's position on the conflict in Ukraine, urging Russia to end its military operations in this country and withdraw its forces.

The German chancellor also called for discussions with Ukraine aimed at achieving a sustainable and equitable resolution to the conflict.

Hebestreit emphasized Germany's ongoing support for Ukraine in its efforts to defend against military actions and noted that Scholz had previously consulted with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of his conversation with Putin.

Hebestreit stated that Scholz is exploring opportunities for further diplomatic engagements, including the possibility of a second Ukraine peace conference following a previous summit in Switzerland with the potential for Russian participation.

In recent months, Scholz has expressed a willingness to engage with Putin when he deems the timing appropriate, highlighting the importance of coordination with other leaders and stakeholders beforehand.

The timing of the phone call is also reportedly linked to the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, where Scholz is expected to meet other world leaders. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also anticipated to attend the summit.









