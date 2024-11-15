NewsMiddle East
Israeli attacks on Lebanon killed at least 3,445 since Oct. 7 2023, Lebanese health ministry says
The Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Friday that 59 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Thursday, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to at least 3,445, with 14,599 others wounded.
