Israel seeks to ban Palestinian flag at state-funded institutions, universities

The Israeli government is advancing a bill that would prohibit displaying the Palestinian flag at universities and institutions funded by Israel, local media said on Thursday.



If passed, the law would apply to any institution funded by the state budget, including universities, and would impose fines of up to 10,000 shekels ($2,700) and prison sentences of up to one year.



According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the Knesset's Ministerial Committee for Legislation is set to discuss the bill during its next session on Sunday.



The proposed legislation, submitted by Likud Party member Nissim Vaturi, aims to ban the display of flags from "hostile states," including the Palestinian flag, at publicly funded or state-financed institutions.



The bill stipulates that gatherings involving Palestinian flags could be dispersed, and demonstrators waving them could face up to a year in prison and a fine of no less than 10,000 shekels.



Over 20% of Israel's citizens are Arabs, and many Arab citizens raise the Palestinian flag during protests against Israeli policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.



Arab students at Israeli universities frequently organize demonstrations against government policies, often featuring Palestinian flags.