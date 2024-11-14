Israel reports rocket, drone attacks from Lebanon, Iraq amid regional escalation

Israel reported the launch of rockets and drones from Lebanon, Iraq and Syria on Thursday as regional tension continues to escalate over its devastating war on the Gaza Strip.

A military statement said 10 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory, causing air-raid sirens to sound in Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted, while the remaining hit open areas.

No information was provided about injuries or damage.

The Israeli Navy also intercepted a drone fired from Iraq towards the southern city of Eilat, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Another drone was shot down in Syrian airspace, the broadcaster said.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq group, a Shia group backed by Iran, confirmed in a statement that it had fired five drones towards "vital targets" in Israel.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 43,700 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, over 3,300 people have been killed and more than 14,300 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.