Experts warn of Israel’s plan to reshape Gaza

Prominent Palestinian human rights lawyer Zaha Hassan and international law advisor Itay Epshtain expressed grave concern over the escalation of tensions in Gaza, warning of severe legal and humanitarian implications.

Both experts highlighted Israel's reported plans to permanently annex portions of Gaza, asserting that such actions violate international law and undermine prospects for peace.

Epshtain, a former director of Amnesty International Israel and now a policy advisor at the Norwegian Refugee Council, discussed the implications of a recent advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He suggested that recent developments represent a paradoxical consequence of the ICJ's findings, explaining that "Israel was trying to permanently acquire or annex occupied Palestinian territory…That analysis focused on the West Bank, but what we're seeing transpire in Gaza is equally prohibited."

Epshtain contended that Israel's intention to "permanently acquire" land in Gaza was clear, citing evidence that it has already annexed around 56 square kilometers (21.6 square miles) in central Gaza.

This territorial acquisition, according to Epshtain, would entail relocating Palestinian populations into smaller enclaves, further depriving them of essential needs and rights.

"I would also say that the question of whether Israel pronounces annexation, admits to annexation, is neither here nor there," he emphasized.

He underscored that the ICJ's position is unambiguous on this issue.

"You don't need to advertise the fact that you've permanently acquired or annexed territories. The facts speak to your wrongful actions."

Epshtain argued that Israel's moves in Gaza clearly demonstrate "the permanence of the Israeli presence," describing the measures as efforts "to subjugate Palestinians…and disenfranchise Palestinians and their rights, not just as individuals, but also as a collective."

The discussion also touched on the role of international powers and the UN in addressing these transgressions.

Epshtain expressed a firm expectation for the international community to uphold its responsibilities, regardless of shifting political landscapes.

"These obligations…continue, and you know, this is our expectation…that they will abide by these obligations and take adequate action," he said.

- 'Israel does not want to see the two-state solution ever come to fruition'

Hassan, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a legal expert on Palestinian rights, echoed Epshtain's concerns and described Israel's recent actions as part of a broader strategy to eliminate the possibility of a Palestinian state.

Hassan argued that Israel's aim in Gaza is to permanently remove it as a subject for negotiation, asserting that "Israel does not want to see the two-state solution ever come to fruition."

- 'TRUMP EAGER TO BROKER ANOTHER HIGH-PROFILE MIDDLE EAST DEAL'

Hassan pointed to the ICJ's opinion, which she said clarified that Israel has "absolutely no sovereignty" over any occupied Palestinian territories.

This legal framework has, according to her, spurred renewed interest from Arab Gulf states, particularly in support of the Arab Peace Initiative.

She referenced a recent Arab Islamic summit in Riyadh, noting that the participants issued a strong resolution calling on Israel to withdraw from occupied lands and imposed an arms embargo on Israel while pressing for increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

The interview touched on mounting fears that Israel may attempt to create isolated Palestinian "bubbles" in Gaza, mirroring conditions in the West Bank.

Hassan warned that such plans, if realized, would amount to a forced recolonization of Gaza, further isolating Palestinians in what she described as "separate enclaves."

Hassan expressed concern over the implications of Donald Trump's recent reelection, recalling past discussions involving Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who had previously entertained the idea of economic development in Gaza that might entail relocating its population.

"There definitely is a concern that this could become…a permanent situation of Israeli occupation, reoccupation of Gaza, and the displacement of Palestinians," she said.

"It's going to take the international community's pushback on this issue, because it's definitely something that's on the table."

Reflecting on potential pathways for peace, Hassan observed that Trump, eager to broker another high-profile Middle East deal, might pursue normalization agreements between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

However, she highlighted that Saudi leaders have indicated they will not normalize relations with Israel without a Palestinian state in place.

"This is an opportunity for Saudi Arabia…and the international community to really push for a two-state solution," she said, urging that any such resolution be grounded "in terms that are consistent with international law and human rights."













