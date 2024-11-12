Brussels Warns of espionage threats as foreign agents target EU officials

It is reported that Brussels, the capital of Belgium, is filled with foreign intelligence agents trying to target European Union (EU) bureaucrats. The European Commission has warned its employees to be cautious of spies. The EU administration stated that "Brussels is one of the largest espionage centers in the world."

EU officials received an email informing them that the threat from spies attempting to steal the EU's secrets is "real." The warning stated, "Brussels is one of the largest espionage centers in the world, home to hundreds of active intelligence agents targeting our institution."

20% OF DIPLOMATS ARE SPIES

Belgian security officials estimate that between 10% and 20% of diplomats in some embassies are intelligence officers. It is suspected that one in five Chinese journalists working in Brussels are intelligence agents.

The EU's diplomatic service had warned its staff about the threats of Russian and Chinese espionage in 2019.

It was reported that hundreds of spies from Beijing and Moscow are roaming the Belgian capital, eavesdropping on conversations in nearby bars and restaurants.