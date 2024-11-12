At least 5 killed in Israeli airstrike on house east of Beirut

At least five people were killed Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in Aley in the eastern part of Beirut, according to officials.

The attack also injured two others,

"The Israeli enemy's airstrike on the town of Baalchmay resulted in an initial death toll of five and two injured," said the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The state-run news agency reported that warplanes targeted a house in the area between the towns of Baalchmay and Dhour El Aabadiyeh along the international road in the Aley district.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are targets of Hezbollah in an escalation in the year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

More than 3,200 people have been killed and an excess of 14,000 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.

















