US-BRITISH COALITION CONDUCTS 7 AIRSTRIKES ON YEMENS SANAA, AMRAN

The Houthi group in Yemen Sunday said the US-British coalition launched seven airstrikes targeting areas in the northern provinces of Sanaa and Amran.

According to the Houthi-associated Al-Masirah TV, the coalition carried out five airstrikes in Sanaa province. Four of these strikes reportedly hit the Jirban area in the Sanhan district, while the fifth targeted the Al-Hafa area.

Additionally, Al-Masirah reported that the US and British forces launched two strikes on the Safyan district in Amran province, north of Sanaa.

No details were provided regarding the impact or casualties resulting from the airstrikes, and there has been no official response from Washington or London addressing these claims.

On Saturday evening, the Houthi group also reported that the US-British coalition conducted three airstrikes on the Al-Nahdain and Al-Hafa areas in the capital Sanaa.

A coalition led by the US has been conducting airstrikes since the beginning of 2024 that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

In solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing a genocidal war by Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv with missiles and drones, expressing their determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

With the intervention of Washington and London, the Houthis announced they consider all American and British ships military targets.