Israel warns citizens to stay away from sporting events in Europe

The Israeli National Security Council on Sunday advised Israelis to avoid cultural and sporting events in Europe, after violence in Amsterdam.

The council said Israelis should "completely avoid games or cultural events involving Israeli participation over the next week."

Tensions escalated in Amsterdam on Thursday after fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team shouted racist and offensive slurs against Arabs, tore down Palestinian flags, and caused disturbances following their game against Ajax Amsterdam.

Jazie Veldhuyzen, a senior city councilor in Amsterdam, said on Saturday that "Maccabi hooligans initiated attacks on homes displaying Palestinian flags and targeted pro-Palestinian residents of Amsterdam. That's when the violence began."