19 injured Palestinians moved from north to Gaza City

The Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza Strip on Sunday said 19 injured Palestinians were transferred to hospitals in Gaza City.

The wounded were moved in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the hospital administration said in a statement.

The Israeli army has continued its siege of in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to "prevent Hamas from regrouping."

Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, was allowed by the Israeli army into the area, leaving most of the population there on the verge of imminent starvation.

There is a "strong likelihood that famine is imminent in areas" of northern Gaza, according the independent Famine Review Committee.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed more than 43,600 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

It faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.



















