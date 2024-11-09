Israeli jets continue bombing Beirut’s southern suburb amid escalating tensions

Beirut's southern suburb endured 14 Israeli airstrikes from late Friday night into early Saturday, targeting residential areas.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that three fresh Israeli airstrikes targeted residential zones, including Hay al-American and surrounding areas, causing plumes of smoke to rise over the region. There was no report of casualties.

On Friday night, Israel launched 11 airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburb, hitting areas such as Burj al-Barajneh, Haret Hreik, and the vicinity of the Lebanese University in Hadath.

The strikes followed an evacuation order from the Israeli army, demanding that residents leave due to alleged Hezbollah presence nearby.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.