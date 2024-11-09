Fire causes significant damage in central Beirut

A large fire broke out Saturday in Beirut's central Hamra district, causing extensive damage to several buildings and cars, according to Lebanon's official news agency.

The fire completely destroyed one building, while nearby structures sustained considerable damage. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, and cooling operations are ongoing, it added.

Footage shared by Lebanon news outlets on X showed dozens of parked cars engulfed in flames at a parking lot in Hamra. The fire reportedly began when a power generator blaze quickly spread to nearby vehicles.









