Israeli army reports intercepting missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli army reported early Friday that it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward its southern regions.

In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed: "Regarding the alarms in the Dead Sea and north of Eilat, one missile launched from Yemen was intercepted."

No damage or casualties were reported in the area.

There has been no official response from Yemen's Houthi movement, which has previously claimed responsibility for launching missile and drone attacks on Israel in "solidarity with Gaza."

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed nearly 43,500 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.







