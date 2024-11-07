Israeli youth killed by shrapnel from rocket fired from Lebanon

An Israeli youth was killed in the Kfar Masaryk settlement in the western Galilee after being hit by shrapnel from a rocket fired from Lebanon Wednesday evening.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that the body of an 18-year-old was found in a farming area in Kfar Masaryk about an hour after the rocket attack.

A medic from Magen David Adom stated that a farmer led them to the young man, who was unconscious with severe shrapnel injuries. The team confirmed his death at the scene.

Earlier Wednesday, Hezbollah launched 25 rockets at the Galilee and Haifa Bay area, with some intercepted while others landed in open areas, according to the Israeli army.

Six hours earlier, 10 rockets from Lebanon struck the Avivim settlement in the Upper Galilee, causing serious injuries, according to the broadcaster.

The same source reported that shrapnel from an interceptor missile damaged a Cessna 172 light aircraft. The pilot and trainee landed safely, though the aircraft's body and wing sustained damage.

Hezbollah launched about 150 rockets at northern and central Israel on Wednesday, with one hitting a parking lot at Ben-Gurion Airport, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.