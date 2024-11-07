ISRAELI WARPLANES STRIKE NEAR BEIRUTS AIRPORT, EASTERN BEKAA REGION

Israeli warplanes early Thursday carried out a series of airstrikes across Lebanon, including on Beirut's southern suburb near the airport.

The southern suburb saw several airstrikes including one in the Al-Awza'i area near the northern runway of the Rafik Hariri International Airport.

The official Lebanese news agency NNA said the strikes targeted the areas of Haret Hreik, Baajour and Tahouitet El-Ghadir.

It added that warplanes also struck the Bekaa region, including the town of Yohmor.

The NNA said the Israeli army used internationally banned cluster bombs in targeting the town's outskirts. The use of cluster bombs in or near populated areas is prohibited under the Geneva Conventions as they pose a threat to civilian lives.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued to confront Israeli forces in the south, and announced targeting Israeli army units in the outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras with a barrage of rockets.

The Lebanese group earlier announced carrying out 36 military operations including rocket attacks on several military sites and settlements in northern and central Israel.

Israeli air campaign in Lebanon continues since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and over 13,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.