Israeli army kills Palestinian in Jenin raid amid escalating West Bank violence

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian man late Wednesday during a raid on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the West Bank.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society Abdullah al-Saadi was shot three times.

It added that Al-Saadi was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.

Later, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed his death, saying he succumbed to his injuries.

The Israeli army launched a military operation in Jenin and its refugee camp early Wednesday, leading to armed clashes.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces, accompanied by bulldozers, entered the city from multiple directions.

They said the forces positioned snipers in several locations around the city and near the camp, with sounds of clashes and explosions heard intermittently.

Witnesses also reported that Israeli bulldozers began demolishing streets in several areas as part of efforts to destroy infrastructure.