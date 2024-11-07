Israeli airstrikes kill at least 15 people sheltering in 2 Gaza schools

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes on two schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City on Thursday, medical sources said.



Four Palestinians lost their lives and several people were injured in a strike on Al-Remal School in al-Nasr neighborhood in the city, one of the sources said.



Eleven more people, including children, were killed in another strike targeting Shuhaibar School in the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, another medical source said.



Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.



Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 43,500 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.



Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.











