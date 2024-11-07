Israel says intercepted rocket from Gaza amid onslaught

The Israeli army said Thursday that it intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip amid its ongoing onslaught on the enclave.

A military statement said the projectile had triggered air raid sirens in the Netiv Ha'asara settlement.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 43,400 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.









