 Contact Us
News Middle East Israel says intercepted rocket from Gaza amid onslaught

Israel says intercepted rocket from Gaza amid onslaught

The Israeli army reported on Thursday that it intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, triggering air raid sirens in the Netiv Ha'asara settlement. No injuries or damage were reported.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published November 07,2024
Subscribe
ISRAEL SAYS INTERCEPTED ROCKET FROM GAZA AMID ONSLAUGHT

The Israeli army said Thursday that it intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip amid its ongoing onslaught on the enclave.

A military statement said the projectile had triggered air raid sirens in the Netiv Ha'asara settlement.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 43,400 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.