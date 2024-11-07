European Political Community convenes in Budapest to discuss major global issues

European leaders will attend the fifth European Political Community (EPC) summit in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday to discuss global issues, including Ukraine and the Middle East.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will host the meeting, and the attendees will also discuss irregular migration and issues related to Europe's economic security.

Officials from the EU member states and other countries are also expected to discuss EU-US relations, following former President Donald Trump's election win for a second presidential term.

Orban and his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama will hold a news conference after the meeting.

The EPC was founded in 2022.