5 Lebanese killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern, eastern Lebanon

At least five Lebanese on Thursday were killed and three others injured in Israeli airstrikes on towns in southern and eastern Lebanon.

The Lebanese state news agency (NNA) said four Lebanese were killed and three others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Bazourieh town, near Tyre city, in southern Lebanon.

It added that the Israeli warplanes also struck the southern towns of Sultaniyeh, Deyrintar, Jmaijmeh, Borgholiyeh, Majdal Selm, and others.

NNA also reported that a Lebanese woman was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Harfouche town in Baalbek district, eastern Lebanon.

The Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and over 13,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.