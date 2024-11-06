Several Israelis injured in rocket attack from Lebanon amid escalation

Smoke billows from the Israeli border community Avivim after being hit by a projectile from Lebanon, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in northern Israel, November 6, 2024. (REUTERS)

Several Israelis were injured in rocket fire from Lebanon on Wednesday as escalation continues to rise with Hezbollah, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the injuries were reported after rockets hit the Avivim settlement in Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

According to Israeli Channel 12, about 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Avivim, with at least 10 of them landing in the settlement.

The Israeli army, for its part, said that its air defenses intercepted a rocket and two drones fired from southern Lebanon towards central Israel.

Israeli Channel 7 said that around five rockets were fired by Hezbollah towards central Israel, with sirens sounding in the greater Tel Aviv area.

KAN said Spanish airline Air Europa canceled its flights to Israel after a rocket hit near Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv early Wednesday.

Tension has escalated amid an Israeli air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and over 13,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.





















