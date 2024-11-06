Qatar approves constitutional changes with nearly 90% support

Qatar's citizens overwhelmingly backed constitutional amendments in a referendum Tuesday, with most voters supporting the changes in the constitution.

Of the total votes cast, 89% favored the amendments, while 9.2% opposed them, with 1.8% declared invalid with an 84% voter turnout, Qatar News Agency cited Interior Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani as saying.

The referendum proposed significant changes to Qatar's permanent constitution, including reverting to an appointed Shura Council, the country's main legislative body.

The shift would end the limited electoral system introduced in 2021, when Qatar held its first legislative elections allowing citizens to elect two-thirds of the council members.

"Qataris today celebrated the fruits of what the first ones planted in terms of cohesion and love for the homeland," said Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on X, praising the outcome.

The government declared Nov. 6-7 as public holidays to celebrate what it called a display of national unity.









