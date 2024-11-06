Israeli strikes kill 6 more Palestinians in Gaza

At least six Palestinians were killed Wednesday in two Israeli attacks in the war-torn Gaza Strip, a medical source said.

Four people lost their lives and several others were injured in an airstrike targeting civilians near an ambulance office in western Gaza City, the source said.

He added that two more people were killed in a drone strike on a gathering of citizens in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 43,400 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.






















