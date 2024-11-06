Hezbollah launches multiple rocket attacks on Israeli military bases, settlements

Hezbollah said Wednesday that it targeted two military bases and three sites in northern and central Israel with rockets.

The group also reported launching missile attacks on the city of Safed and nine northern Israeli settlements, along with shelling a group of soldiers at one settlement and hitting a tank at another.

In central Israel, Hezbollah stated that it launched a volley of precision rockets at the Tzrifin base near Ben Gurion Airport south of Tel Aviv, noting that the base "houses military training colleges."

In northern Israel, the group reported targeting the "Rawayah base in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights with a missile strike," emphasizing that the base is home to the 188th Israeli Army Armored Brigade.

Also in the occupied Golan, Hezbollah said it launched two missile strikes on the Yoav barracks and the Keila military camp.

The group added that it conducted a drone strike on the headquarters of the Nahal Brigade in the Galilee Division 91, hitting its target accurately.

Additionally, Hezbollah reported firing a guided missile at a house in the Metula settlement, where Israeli soldiers were holing up, resulting in casualties. The group also said it targeted a Merkava tank in the same settlement, setting it on fire and killing or injuring its crew.

In northern Israel, Hezbollah announced it fired multiple rocket salvos at the city of Safed and nine settlements: Biriyya, Katzrin, Meron, Bar Yohai, Rosh Pinna, Goren, Kiryat Shmona, Sasa, and Kfar Szold.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and over 13,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.